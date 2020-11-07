MANCHESTER, Iowa – An arraignment has been set for an alleged drug dealer who led authorities on a two-state, high-speed chase that ended in Delaware County.
Donovan L. Baldwin, 20, of Chicago, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with eluding, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of child endangerment. Baldwin was also cited with reckless driving and speeding.
His arraignment is set for Nov. 17.
Court documents state that law enforcement in Jo Daviess County tried to pull over Baldwin’s vehicle at about 9 p.m. Oct. 28. But Baldwin fled across Julien Dubuque Bridge and raced across Dubuque County on U.S. 20, with law enforcement in pursuit. Baldwin’s vehicle reached speeds as fast as 127 mph in the Farley area.
A Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputy deployed a tire deflation device, deflating one of Baldwin’s tires, but he continued driving, briefly turning his vehicle’s lights off while traveling “well over 100 mph in a reckless manner,” according to documents.
Baldwin’s vehicle eventually lost a tire and slowed to about 55 mph.
A Delaware County deputy and Dyersville Police Department officer got in front of Baldwin’s vehicle, performing “a rolling roadblock” and causing the vehicle to travel into the median between Delaware and Manchester. Baldwin was arrested.
The three other occupants of his vehicle included two children, ages 10 and 7. Officers searching the vehicle found a half-pound of marijuana.
In addition to the Iowa charges, Baldwin faces 11 citations in Jo Daviess County, Ill., including speeding more than 35 mph over the limit, reckless driving, improper passing on the shoulder, improper lane usage.