The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Arisa Hishikawa, 22, of 4916 Wild Flower Drive, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of two TVs worth a total of $800 between Aug. 8 and 9:47 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
- Daniel K. Kurt, 33, of 878 Cleveland Ave., reported the theft from a vehicle of items worth $500 between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9:21 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Note: Due to maintenance being performed this weekend on the State of Iowa courts website, access to information on arrests made from Friday afternoon through Sunday night was not yet available. It will appear in Tuesday’s edition.