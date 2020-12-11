City Council meeting

Dubuque City Council members will hold a special meeting virtually at 5 p.m. today.

The meeting will be streamed live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and at www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

A full meeting agenda with links containing supporting documents can be found at https://bit.ly/3bPILe5.