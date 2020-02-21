The Salvation Army of Dubuque surpassed its goal during its holiday campaign, raising nearly $232,000.
The organization today reported a final fundraising total of $231,797, which topped its goal of $225,000. The fundraising campaign ended in mid-January.
A press release states that $121,000 of that amount came via donations made at the red kettles manned by bell-ringers throughout the area. The Salvation Army had aimed to raise $118,000 that way. The kettle program ran through Dec. 24.
Apparently, a late surge was responsible for pushing the organization past its goal. On Dec. 19, Salvation Army officials reported being at least $25,000 behind the prior year's effort.
Money raised supports efforts such as food distribution to the needy, fine arts programming for children, activities for seniors and a community garden. The Salvation Army also is starting volunteer emergency disaster services training this weekend.