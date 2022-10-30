When artist Hieyler Talley relocated to Dubuque from the Twin Cities a little more than one year ago, what she saw could be summed up in a single word: Potential.
“I found that Dubuque had all the tools necessary to be a thriving place for arts and culture,” she said. “The enthusiasm for the arts from so many people I met wasn’t like anything I had experienced in other places.”
But a fresh eye often can identify the gaps.
In March, Talley opened Art Factory in Dubuque’s ever-evolving Millwork District. The intimate gallery served not only as a space where she could exhibit her body of work but also the work of other artists — particularly those who might find themselves underrepresented elsewhere.
“Selfishly, I wanted a place I could show my work without having to ask for permission,” Talley said. “Rejection is always a part of the struggle an artist goes through. But I also saw the Art Factory as a way to create an avenue for artists who weren’t getting their work shown in galleries or art fairs to have an opportunity to do so and to bring the community’s eye to something different.”
The lens capturing diversity, equity, inclusion and the additional component of accessibility in the arts-and-culture sector has come into greater focus not just in Dubuque but in communities across the country.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the events that took place in May 2020 resulting from the murder of George Floyd, a heightened interest shifted toward data related to the arts, including the demographic makeup of artists, patrons and leadership within arts and cultural organizations.
An analysis from National Endowment of the Arts in 2021 reported that “members of racial/ethnic minority groups own arts businesses at a lower rate than they own businesses in general,” with Hispanics and non-Whites at the helm of 9% of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments, and with 11% leading performing arts organizations.
Further, it found that 1 in 5 are led by women.
To A. Alanda Gregory, who likens herself to an “arts activist” for creatives of all kinds in the tri-states, those statistics speak to the depth of systemic challenges that arts and culture sectors continue to face when it comes to artist representation and appealing to a greater variety of audiences.
“For many, many years, the dominant culture created the standard of what kind of art should be appreciated and considered high value, and how arts and culture should look, rather than taking great art at face value and looking past the artist,” she said. “Representation always matters. So, how do we change that narrative?”
Broadening the landscape
According to Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs manager for the City of Dubuque, that always is a question being asked.
“I think what it comes down to is what it looks like to have a vibrant arts-and-culture community,” she said. “We want to create a space where creatives have the space to tell their story and give voice to their expression.”
But the need for growth doesn’t stop there.
“I think the other thing we have to look at is where there are barriers for people coming to the arts,” Petersen-Brant said. “How can the arts meet people where they’re at, whether that be due to age, cost or another perception?”
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra is among the local groups exploring that, attempting to take actionable steps toward creating a more-even playing ground for musicians and audiences.
In 2020, it launched a committee specifically targeting diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as taking a deeper look at the makeup of its ensemble and guest artist roster, in addition to its programming and outreach initiatives.
During its 2021-2022 season, the symphony placed a greater emphasis on including the work of both female and non-White composers on each of its concert programs. It also has explored the potential of partnerships with local organizations to help diversify its reach outside beyond the traditional concert hall setting.
That focus has continued into its current season.
“I think keeping diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront is an important way for us to not only serve music but to serve our audience — to represent wider, more diverse tastes in music of the past and the present,” said Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator. “It’s almost like walking through an art museum. There will always be a place for the classics: in our case, Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky. But there is a knowledge and a fulfillment that comes from walking into those other rooms in the gallery and being exposed to something else. There is a need to perform music that reflects the diversity of today’s audience and today’s artists.”
Efforts are seen elsewhere in the community as well.
Dubuque Arts Council is another organization that has adopted such a mission. For 50 years, its cornerstone has been its dedication to bringing diverse performance offerings from a variety of artistic disciplines into area schools, collaborating with Heritage Center at University of Dubuque and others.
Organizations such as Multicultural Family Center, Dubuque Dream Center and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque also present an array of diverse programming, in additional to education opportunities through the arts.
Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts recently hosted an exhibition where an interpreter described works of art displayed so those with visual impairments could experience and appreciate them within the setting of the gallery.
People such as Peggy Jackson, of Dubuque, also bring attention to the stories of African Americans through events such as her annual “Walk Through Black History,” which Jackson researches, writes and directs through First Baptist Church.
Such efforts feed into a diverse representation of audiences and, in turn, also create space for a more diverse representation of artists to share work, Petersen-Brant said.
“If you want to reach an audience, you have to represent them,” she said. “They have to see themselves reflected. You also have to show up for them and for their events. And not just once, but consistently.”
There also must be a greater emphasis on infusing art into everyday spaces to spark community interest and engagement, Petersen-Brant added.
Public demonstrations by Dubuque’s Marshallese community at Art on the River and as part of the recent dedication and celebration for the completion of an authentic Marshallese outrigger canoe at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium helped to further the cause.
The mural “I am a Man,” located at 346 W. Eighth St. and created in collaboration between Voices Productions and Dubuque Museum of Art, is another example that led to community conversations surrounding past and present racial inequities.
Along with a growing number of grant funding opportunities driven by diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, the City of Dubuque also recently launched the Art En Route Bus Shelter Sidewalk Mural Project enhancing 14 locations with public art.
Additionally, it began hosting Creative Cafe, a City of Dubuque Arts and Culture Master Plan initiative aimed at encouraging community conversation surrounding arts and culture. It was sparked by projects such as Voices Productions’ “Solidarity” mural at Five Flags Center, for which the community was invited to participate in painting.
“These set the tone for bringing the arts to the community and for establishing the kind of community we want to see,” Petersen-Brant said. “It all comes back to establishing relationships and building trust. That’s why in the arts we say, ‘diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility’ because that accessibility part is a big piece of the arts allowing everyone and being a safe space.”
‘A chance to be appreciated’
Gregory prides herself in the ability to network.
She serves on the board of Dubuque County Fine Arts Society, volunteers with Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and is co-founder of Black Indigenous People of Color Leader & Professional Collective — a population Gregory believes is the most underserved and underappreciated in the nation.
Recently, Gregory also was appointed as an Arts Midwest 2022-2023 Leaders of Color Cohort.
“She is someone who consistently shows up and actively participates in co-creating a more equitable community with arts as the driving vehicle for change,” Petersen-Brant said.
In her many roles — as well as through her co-owned business, Tri-Phoenix Group — Gregory aims to help elevate artists, particularly those who find themselves marginalized and young artists who are in the early stages of finding their place in the arts community.
“I’m passionate about arts and culture,” said Gregory, who has lived in Dubuque with husband, Matt, a sound and recording engineer, for nine years. “The first couple of months I lived here, I was impressed at the level of arts and culture there was. I thought it was a really cool place to live. But I also saw a bunch of possibilities and opportunity for artists to get their foot in the door.”
She has participated in the city’s Creative Cafe and said that while there is great conversation surrounding the advancement and representation of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the arts, it can be a challenge to inspire younger community members for a variety of reasons.
“One of the biggest issues is that art isn’t always seen as something that’s transcendent among all communities,” Gregory said. “It’s something that has been seen as exclusive for people of means and of that dominant culture. That has created an equity barrier. But my advice would be for people to get involved.
“Even if you don’t feel like you fit in or have a place, show up anyway. Bring a friend. Learn to read the room. Reach out and get to know people. Introduce yourself. Because all art and artists deserve a chance to be appreciated.”
It’s complex work, Petersen-Brant said.
“It not the kind of thing that happens overnight,” she said. “It’s ongoing and always needs to be part of the conversation. It’s not about seeing the pie as only so big and how do we keep dividing the pie. It’s about growing the pie — making it bigger and giving it more room for more creativity to flourish.”
Now calling Dubuque her artistic home, Talley remains optimistic the community will continue to grow and make strides in a diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible direction.
“I think the dream I want to see is feeling like everyone has the same playing field,” she said. “That it’s not just about the color of someone’s skin, their gender or anything other than the beauty of their work coming from the shared experience of being a human being. You don’t want to get into a situation where you’re saying, ‘I need three White artists and three Black artists and three Hispanic artists.’ If the avenue is just open for expression, it leads to a better culture and to solidarity. It’s just such a rich thing. And it can only enhance a community.”
