When artist Hieyler Talley relocated to Dubuque from the Twin Cities a little more than one year ago, what she saw could be summed up in a single word: Potential.

“I found that Dubuque had all the tools necessary to be a thriving place for arts and culture,” she said. “The enthusiasm for the arts from so many people I met wasn’t like anything I had experienced in other places.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.