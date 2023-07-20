The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Diamond C. Smith, 22, of 3290 Hillcrest Road, No. 3, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury.
  • Ryan B. Collins, 48, of 2829 Balke St., was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of second-degree harassment.
  • Jesse J. Simon, 40, and Joseph J. Simon, 20, both of Farley, were arrested at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Farley on charges of assault with injury.