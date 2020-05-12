Hospice of Dubuque will host a virtual Tree of Life memorial service and tree lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
The annual service which honors and remembers loved ones will take place live on Hospice of Dubuque's Facebook page. It also can be seen by visiting hospiceofdubuque.org/live or Hospice of Dubuque's YouTube channel.
The Tree of Life will be illuminated in Washington Square the night of the event and will remain lit through Memorial Day. Each light symbolizes a donation made in the name of a loved one.
Donations to add a light to the Tree of Life display can be submitted at hospiceofdubuque.org or mailed to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002. To ensure the name of a loved one is included in the printed program, donations must reach Hospice of Dubuque by Thursday, May 14.
For more information, contact Tiffany Stietz, Hospice of Dubuque Community Relations Coordinator, at 563-451-4664 or stietzt@hospiceofdubuque.org.