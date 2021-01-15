17th annual Ice Fest
Saturday and Sunday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque.
The event will feature Plumery Tails’ Alaskan Malamutes, ice rescue demonstrations, snow-sculpting, ice harvesting demonstrations, snowshoeing, snow painting and ice fishing. A settler's cabin will show how the area’s earliest settlers survived the winter months, and an American kestrel and barn owl will be featured in an outdoor raptor program. Daily schedules at rivermuseum.com/icefest. Tickets can be purchased at rivermuseum.com.
Theisen’s Snocross National
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. AMSOIL Championship Snocross snowmobile racing. Discounted tickets are available in advance at any Theisen’s location: $20 for one day (compared to $25 plus fees online or $35 at the door) and $25 for the weekend (compared to $35 plus fees online or $45 at the door). Kids 12 and younger attend for free. For more information, call 563-588-1406 or visit snocross.com.
Comedian David Scott
Saturday, Five Flags Theater, Dubuque
8 p.m. Comedian David Scott, known as “Mr. Showtime,” offers an act that includes what has been called “the most dangerous bit in comedy,” a straitjacket and musical finale. Tickets: $15 in advance, with the price increasing on Saturday. Available at the Five Flags box office or FiveFlagsCenter.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold to help maintain social distancing.
Free Ice Fishing Weekend
Saturday and Sunday, Wisconsin's side of the Mississippi River and all inland waters
On this free fishing weekend, you can fish almost anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp, except for spring trout ponds. For more information, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov.