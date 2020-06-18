APPLE RIVER, Ill. — A man was injured Tuesday when he was thrown from his vehicle as it rolled in Jo Daviess County.
Christopher Runberg, 24, of Scales Mound, was taken by ambulance to Monroe (Wis.) Clinic Hospital for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Tuesday on East Stagecoach Trail near North Hodgin Road in rural Apple River. A press release states that Runberg was eastbound on East Stagecoach Trail when his vehicle drifted onto the gravel shoulder at the edge of the roadway. Runberg overcorrected “multiple times” before his vehicle left the road, entered a cornfield and overturned. He was thrown from the vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.