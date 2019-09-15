Police said a Dubuque retail chain worker stole more than $6,500 worth of smartphones from his employer.
Levi S. Reed, 22, no address listed, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that a loss prevention officer at Target, 3500 Dodge St., called police on July 29 to report that an employee had been caught on camera stealing iPhones.
The loss prevention officer began investigating after another employee found several empty phone boxes in a locked electronics closet. Surveillance video showed Reed entering the closet four times, though he had no reason to do so, according to court documents.
Six iPhones were stolen. Police said the combined value was $6,549.94.
Reed stopped showing up for work after the last recorded theft on July 21. Police repeatedly attempted to make contact with Reed, but were unsuccessful. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 6.