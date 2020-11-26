DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Tri-state-area transportation entered a new age 15 years ago, with the completion of a long-awaited road project.
The conversion of U.S. 151 to a four-lane highway between Dickeyville and Dodgeville was completed in November 2005.
Then-Gov. Tommy Thompson had announced in January 1998 that the widening project would begin in 2001. The final leg of the project was the 2.7-mile Dickeyville bypass.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the completion of the project in its Dec. 1, 2005, edition.
151’S ‘COLD DAY’ FINALLY ARRIVES
Dozens of Wisconsin denizens, including Gov. Jim Doyle, descended on Dickeyville Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the U.S. 151 improvement project.
The last leg of the long-awaited $131 million project between Dodgeville and Dickeyville — the Dickeyville bypass — opened on Nov. 14. However, more than 100 people attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a wind-blown cul-de-sac at the end of Busch Lane overlooking the highway.
Doyle, who was accompanied by state Department of Transportation Secretary Frank Busalacchi, called the effort that rebuilt 36 miles of a two-lane highway between Dodgeville and Dickeyville a “tremendous achievement.”
He thanked workers who built the road, which previously was plagued by steep hills, sharp curves and deteriorating pavement. Doyle cited southwest Wisconsin lawmakers who were “singularly focused” and “doggedly persistent” in their efforts to see the project to its completion.
“I spent a lot of time over the years on a crumbling, unsafe highway that didn’t meet the needs of a growing and dynamic region of the state,” Doyle said.
Doyle predicted the improved highway will open new economic development opportunities in southwest Wisconsin.
Doyle expressed his thrill of driving through a 138-foot rock cut — the equivalent of about an 11-1/2-story building — near Dickeyville. It is the deepest rock cut in the state.
Former state Rep. David Brandemuehl, of Fennimore, who helped lead the effort to streamline the highway, recalled initially talking to legislative colleagues about the project.
“They said it would be a cold day ... before it ever got done,” Brandemuehl said. “Yeah, it’s a cold day, but it got done.”
Brandemuehl remembered the thoughts of some eastern Wisconsin lawmakers who wondered, “Why in the world would anybody build a highway to nowhere?”
“Does anybody here think this is nowhere?” asked Brandemuehl to cheers and applause. “This is a great day for Wisconsin.”