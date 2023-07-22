Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A neighborhood group is holding a free bookbag giveaway later this month.
The Garfield Free Food Pantry holds its second annual Bookbag Giveaway at 10 a.m. July 30 at 827 Garfield Ave., according to an online announcement.
There are 50 book bags available to youth accompanied by a guardian.
Bookbags come with many required school supplies.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.