Dubuque County supervisors recently approved $570,000 of county American Rescue Plan Act money to protect 14 local farms for regenerative, local food production, especially for beginning farmers.
Sustainable Iowa Land Trust already has protected 14 farms statewide for producing sustainably grown table food through its program of soliciting partial or full land donations from farmers, then leasing that farmland to beginning farmers at a 40% discount. This gives young farmers a foot in the door in an expensive farmland market and contributes to local food systems, according to co-founder Suzan Erem.
With the Dubuque County ARPA funds, SILT will focus on Dubuque County as part of its new Circle Our Cities project.
“If we dedicated the 50 miles around every major community in Iowa to food production, we could feed every man, woman and child here a meat-and-potatoes diet,” Erem told the county supervisors. “We’re currently importing about 90% of our food (to Iowa).”
SILT first will need participating farmers. Erem said some farmers donate land, while others donate 40% of the value, 100% tax deductible, in a sale to SILT.
“That’s the number you take to your CPA and say, ‘This is what I donated to the land trust this year,’” she said. “Because that number tends to be large, we’ve been able to get these long-term protections and incentives for landowners.”
SILT is specifically looking for farmland along waterways, especially those already planted in buffers for government payment, which can be expanded into various cash crops. Erem calls this “stacking benefits.”
“We’re going to encourage him to think of that (buffer) as a crop — prairie seed and flowers, maybe biofuel,” she said. “Upland a little bit, why don’t we put in some higher-value (niche) crops like chestnuts or elderberries? Then, give us a couple of acres for vegetables, so (a farmer) can make a living while they’re waiting for those trees to grow.”
A small home and animals for fertilizer and meat complete the system.
Erem said this model has brought mostly young, beginning farmers to SILT properties.
“New farmers want more choices compared to what we’re growing now,” she said. “And local and organic markets are growing exponentially faster than the rest of the food market. ... (Small towns) are not going to survive unless young people want to move back to them.”
The program also helps reduce runoff, complementing Dubuque County’s investment in soil health and water quality improvement programs. For that, County Watershed Manager Eric Schmechel promoted the program.
“It definitely would make an impact in our programming and be a supportive role in what we’re doing,” he said. “SILT has a role, has a place in Dubuque County.”
The $570,000 from ARPA would pay for a new full-time SILT staff member in the county, surveying, widespread public outreach, an internship program and a local oversight commission. SILT also will match the funding with $425,000 of its own.
The funding received unanimous support with Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham both listing it among their highest priorities.
