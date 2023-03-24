PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said one of three people apprehended during a traffic stop last month in Platteville faces multiple drug charges.
Bradley C. Burgess, 25, of Platteville, faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent of methamphetamine (greater than 50 grams), possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, possession with intent of a schedule III substance, possession with intent of fentanyl, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Burgess and two other people, Ryan W. Drew, 39, of Rewey, Wis., and Gabrielle E. Laban, 26, of Dubuque, were arrested following a traffic stop Feb. 28 in Platteville.
Burgess was taken into custody on an alleged parole violation. Drew was arrested on an alleged probation violation. Laban was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A search of Burgess’ vehicle revealed a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and items investigators believe to be counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, the release states.
Investigators with Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force began receiving information in October that Burgess “was involved in the distribution of multiple illegal substances, mainly methamphetamine and suboxone” in southwest Wisconsin and in Dubuque, according to the release.
The release states that suboxone usually is prescribed to people to treat opioid addiction but it can be abused if used incorrectly.