PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said one of three people apprehended during a traffic stop last month in Platteville faces multiple drug charges.

Bradley C. Burgess, 25, of Platteville, faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent of methamphetamine (greater than 50 grams), possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, possession with intent of a schedule III substance, possession with intent of fentanyl, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

