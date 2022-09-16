Flashback Friday.
Selco Traffic Control Inc. employee Marty Kalb, of Peosta, Iowa, installs temporary traffic signals at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque in 2002.

 Clint Austin, Telegraph Herald

Crews completed the final two-mile stretch of a heavily traveled area roadway 20 years ago this week.

The project extended Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy Road to what is now Iowa 3 at the intersection with South John Deere Road.

