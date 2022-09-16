Crews completed the final two-mile stretch of a heavily traveled area roadway 20 years ago this week.
The project extended Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy Road to what is now Iowa 3 at the intersection with South John Deere Road.
The original portion of Northwest Arterial was completed in 1982 and linked U.S. 20/Dodge Street to Pennsylvania Avenue. A second portion from Pennsylvania to JFK was finished in 1989.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the completion of the project in its Sept. 14, 2002, edition.
Friday was an “alleluia day” for Dubuque drivers, according to Sister Catherine Dunn, BVM.
Vehicles cruised between the north and west ends of Dubuque on a new four-lane road Friday morning.
The Iowa Department of Transportation spent nearly $18.7 million to complete the final two-mile link of Iowa 32, the Northwest Arterial.
Standing beside the end of the new roadway, which stretches from Kennedy Road to U.S. 52, Dunn celebrated the final link of the arterial.
“It has been a long time coming,” said Dunn, who served on the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission for 12 years.
As cars rolled from U.S. 20 to U.S. 52, Dunn and local transportation officials spoke of the importance of one arterial being complete and of another on which construction has yet to begin.
The city, county and Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study Policy Board are working with the Iowa Department of Transportation on connecting the south and west ends of Dubuque. They are performing studies to construct the Southwest Arterial between U.S. 20 and U.S. 151/61.
Mayor Terry Duggan, who serves as chairman of the policy board, said having the Northwest Arterial completed makes completing the Southwest Arterial “even more critical.”
As community leaders enjoy the success of the Northwest Arterial, they are repeating some of the initial steps that made it a reality. The policy board loosened its purse strings to build portions of the Northwest Arterial in the 1980s and 1990s.
In the mid-1980s, local entities started constructing a two-lane roadway northwest of U.S. 20. Nearly two decades later, that local commitment spurred the Iowa Department of Transportation to complete the arterial project. The state transformed the two-lane road into a four-lane highway.
