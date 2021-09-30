GALENA, Ill. — After a significant delay, the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society is once again moving forward with plans to construct a new museum facility.
The new Galena & U.S. Grant Museum will be constructed near the historic Nelson Stillman House on Bouthillier Street, acquired by the society in 2017. It was originally scheduled to open in April 2021, but progress stalled in January 2020 when the museum cited funding shortfalls and cost increases.
Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society Executive Director Tessa Flak said these issues were exacerbated by the pandemic.
“With COVID, we put the project on hold to try to get through 2020 and the beginning of 2021, but (now) we are trying to get this relaunched,” she said.
The museum currently is located at 211 S. Bench Street. Flak said the society has used the building for more than 80 years, and the historic structure presents several difficulties.
“There’s not a lot of space to properly store our artifacts, and so preservation is a huge issue, as well as having accessibility for all of our visitors,” she said.
In addition to the planned construction of the new museum, work has begun on rehabilitating the Nelson Stillman House, including ceiling and roof repair, tuckpointing and more. Flak said the house will host events and educational programs and serve as the society’s administrative building.
She said officials are ready to break ground on the project as soon as funds are secured.
“We are shovel ready,” she said. “We have all of the architectural planning done, all of the exhibit design completed (and) all of the other assessments finished … so really, right now, what we’re looking for is funding.”
The total project cost, including museum construction, exhibits and rehabilitation of the Stillman House, is about $9.6 million. Flak said the society has already raised about 25% of that total. Society officials are currently seeking private donations and pursuing grants through the Economic Development Administration and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“We hope to have a new museum within the next three to five years,” she said.
The Galena City Council this week approved a resolution of support for the museum’s plans to construct new facilities and seek grant funding.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran told the council that Blackhawk Hills Regional Council had approached the city regarding the Economic Development Authority grant. When officials determined the city did not have projects in the works that would fit the grant, Moran said, they reached out to the Historical Society to alert it of the funding possibility.
“The museum’s really excited about that, and they’re going to appreciate your support,” he said.
For more information on the project’s progress, visit galenahistory.org.