The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Steven A. Kruckenberg, 56, of 1021 Iris Court, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Kathy L. Beadle, 63, of the same address.
- Christopher M. Sullivan, 24, of 736 University Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Sullivan assaulted Leah D. Lindecker, 22, of the same address.