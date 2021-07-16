BEETOWN, Wis. — Grant County authorities said a driver was injured Wednesday when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed.
Richard Miller, 74, of Geneso, Ill., was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Grant County U west of Beetown. A press release states that Miller was westbound when he fell asleep and his vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.