Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque manufacturing company is working on an about $2 million expansion.
TriState Quality Metals, 651 Seippel Road, recently broke ground on a project to expand its facility, according to Vice President Zach Wilming. The project will increase the building from 44,000 to 75,000 square feet.
“We’re going to be adding a couple of robotic systems, as well as machinery like a laser,” Wilming said. “We’re just looking to invest in new machinery and equipment and just become more efficient to our customers and go from there.”
This marks the second major expansion that TriState Quality Metals has undergone since the company was established in 2010.
The business is self-described as a “metal fabrication job shop” with 35 to 40 employees.
For the first five years, TriState Quality Metals was located in Peosta, Iowa, in a 10,000-square-foot facility.
“It got to a point where we outgrew the property in Peosta,” Wilming said. “We made the move to Dubuque (in 2015) to get closer to the customers and fill our capacity needs.”
He said the plans for the expansion to the Dubuque property have been in the works for a couple of years, but the COVID-19 pandemic set plans back. The project should be complete within the next few months.
“We probably will be adding some jobs, too,” he added.
Wilming said the expansion comes as TriState Quality Metals has seen an increase in demand for its products, and growing the company can further meet those needs.
“It means a lot to us,” he said. “Sheet metal manufacturing is really all we know. We’re excited to keep growing.”
TriState Quality Metals can be reached at 563-582-7400. Office hours are from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.