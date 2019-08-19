A Dubuque woman claims that local law enforcement officials used excessive force during a traffic stop that ended with her being shocked by a stun gun and arrested on multiple charges.
Tiffani L. Anderson, 45, recently filed a lawsuit against Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque, as well as Officer Ryan Scherrman and Deputy Robert Freund. No court dates have been set in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Anderson seeks damages for injuries — both mental and physical — sustained during the April 2018 traffic stop near her home. She alleges two counts of excessive force and violations of both the U.S. and Iowa constitutions.
But a jury previously convicted her of one crime related to the incident.
Her attorney Nathan Borland, of West Des Moines, did not return a phone message seeking comment for this story.
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing referred requests for comment to attorney Les Reddick, who is representing the city. Reached Friday, Reddick said he hadn’t yet had a chance to delve into the suit and could not provide comment.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy declined to comment due to the ongoing litigation.
According to Anderson’s suit, she was returning home from the grocery store with her children and grandchildren when she was pulled over by Scherrman. Online court documents state the traffic stop was due to a seat belt violation.
Scherrman and Anderson sparred verbally, as Anderson believed she was being profiled due to her race, according to her petition. She argued that Scherrman repeatedly refused to allow her or her passengers to take the groceries into her nearby home.
At one point, Anderson got out of her vehicle. When she re-entered the vehicle at Scherrman’s insistence, the two argued over who would close the door.
After Scherrman closed the door, Anderson re-opened it and closed it, according to her petition. At that point, Scherrman told her that she was going to be arrested for interference with official acts.
Criminal court documents and Anderson’s petition diverge on what happened next.
Anderson said that within two seconds of being told to exit her vehicle, “Scherrman began using physical force against her to force her from the car.” Freund, who had arrived to assist, then fired his stun gun at Anderson “before she had a chance to comply with Scherrman’s command.”
However, criminal court documents allege that Anderson refused “multiple commands” to put her hands behind her back. Court documents also allege that Freund sustained an “abrasion” to his hand while taking Anderson into custody.
Anderson was charged with interference with official acts causing bodily injury and interference with official acts. She was acquitted of the former charge by a jury, though she was found guilty on the latter charge.
She was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $250.
Anderson claims that both Scherrman and Freund used excessive force and that the city and county failed to train or supervise the officers properly. As a result, she suffered injuries to her “arms, legs, back, abdomen, forearms and elbows,” the petition states.
“As a result of defendants’ acts and omissions, (Anderson) has in the past and will in the future suffer injuries and damages including ... emotional pain and trauma, such as mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, anger, frustration, disappointment, regret, despair and disruption of her peace of mind,” her petition stated.