SHULLSBURG, Wis. — A Shullsburg woman allegedly neglected her then-1-year-old child in 2019, leading to him nearly drowning.
Tricia E. Wakenight, 32, is charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with neglecting a child causing great bodily harm, a felony. Her next court hearing is set for March 9.
According to court documents, Wakenight and her five children were staying with a friend in rural Darlington on Aug. 15, while Wakenight was separating from her husband.
Wakenight told investigators that she was folding laundry with one of her children when another child, who was 2 years old at the time, came in and said that the youngest child “was in water.”
Wakenight said she went outside to check and found the 1-year-old boy floating in the half-full pool. She said he was “limp” and “purple” and worried he was dead, according to court documents.
Wakenight and another adult attempted CPR until emergency responders arrived and the boy was taken to a local hospital. He later was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, according to authorities.