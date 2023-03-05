Four separate lawsuits now will be tried at the same time in relation to a natural gas explosion in Dubuque that destroyed a residence and damaged others.

Four suits have been filed in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County since the Sept. 28, 2020, explosion on Loras Boulevard that occurred after a contractor struck a natural gas main while drilling to install fiber-optic cable. Gas filled the residence at 459 Loras Blvd. and was ignited by an unknown source.

