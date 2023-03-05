Four separate lawsuits now will be tried at the same time in relation to a natural gas explosion in Dubuque that destroyed a residence and damaged others.
Four suits have been filed in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County since the Sept. 28, 2020, explosion on Loras Boulevard that occurred after a contractor struck a natural gas main while drilling to install fiber-optic cable. Gas filled the residence at 459 Loras Blvd. and was ignited by an unknown source.
Initially, 16 nearby buildings were deemed uninhabitable, and 54 people were displaced.
Recommended for you
The four lawsuits all allege negligence against Price Industrial Electric Inc., the contractor for the utility work, as well as Vannguard Utility Partners, who provided services to identify and mark the gas line location. Black Hills Energy, which owned the gas line, is also listed as a third-party defendant.
The defendants have denied any wrongdoing.
Both the plaintiffs and defendants in all four lawsuits recently jointly filed a motion to consolidate their cases.
“The natural gas ignited and caused an explosion in or around a home located at 459 Loras Blvd. and was alleged to cause various personal injury and property damages in all (four) lawsuits,” the motion states. “Apportionment of liability for the explosion is a common issue in all lawsuits.”
The motion states that each of the four lawsuits involve “virtually identical” fact and expert discovery for the case, and each suit asks a jury to assign blame for the explosions among the defendants.
“Furthermore, separate jury trials on this issue risks inconsistent verdicts based on the common issues of causal negligence and apportionment of liability that are premised on the same set of facts,” the motion states. “... It is also more efficient to have defendants produce their respective employees and representatives one time, as opposed to four separate times, for questioning relating to the same facts and circumstances.”
The motion was granted by Judge Thomas Bitter last week, and a trial date for liability on the explosion was set for May 13, 2024.
The first lawsuit was filed in May 2021 on behalf of a group of insurers of property owners and renters who in total suffered more than $700,000 worth of property damage from the explosion.
The second suit was filed in December 2021 on behalf of Timothy Clayton and Steven Seippel. The suit states that the Dubuque men were among those sent to the area to stop the gas leak by their employer, Q3 Contracting Inc. Q3 Contracting had contracted with Black Hills Energy, according to the suit.
“The ensuing house explosion seriously injured (Clayton and Seippel), causing severe hearing loss and tinnitus,” the suit states, adding that Seippel’s vehicle also was destroyed in the incident.
Another suit was filed in April on behalf of six residents of 459 Loras Blvd. at the time of the explosion. Documents state that their personal property had been destroyed.
The fourth suit was filed in May on behalf of Jill and Les Mulford, who lived at 464 Loras Blvd.
“As a result of the blast, (Les Mulford) was seriously injured, causing him hearing loss and tinnitus,” the suit states. “As a result of the blast, plaintiff’s property and contents were damaged.”
Attorneys for Price Electric declined to comment for this story. Attorneys representing other parties in these suits did not respond to requests for comment.