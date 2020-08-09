The majority of the area’s most severely symptomatic COVID-19 patients have been treated with plasma from past patients, now recovered from the disease, according to Dubuque providers.
Ronald Schap, of East Dubuque, Ill., returned home Wednesday after a week-long stay at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, being treated for COVID-19. He had entered the hospital after two weeks struggling with symptoms at home.
“I ran the gauntlet,” he said. “I would just about start feeling good, then I would go back to coughing terribly and fever.”
Schap’s daughter works at Mercy and determined he should be admitted when she tested his blood oxygen level, and found it to be too low. Schap was quickly given a cocktail of drugs — antivirals and steroids — as well as being infused with convalescent plasma.
“Part of my intake was the plasma right off the bat,” he said. “As soon as it started, I almost had a mental picture of a superhero coming into my arm. I was automatically so optimistic. I went uphill ever since then.”
The idea is that when people have fully recovered from a virus, they have the antibodies their system made to fight it in their plasma — the liquid portion of the blood. So, if they donate that plasma, its infusion in a patient currently fighting the disease could jump-start the recipient’s system.
Christina Schauer, a clinical nurse specialist and director of clinical and professional development at Mercy, has been a key actor in the hospital’s program. She noted the use of convalescent plasma is nothing new.
“It was used in 1918. It was used a little for H1N1,” she said. “But there have been no clinical studies. They tried in China, but their (COVID-19) numbers went down too quickly.”
Schauer said the lack of studies was not due to neglect.
“Part of the reason it hasn’t been researched enough is when we’ve used convalescent plasma in the past, it’s been during a crisis,” she said. “Creating a proper study requires some stability.”
The program
Now, though, Dubuque’s hospitals have joined more than 2,700 sites around the country in a federal expanded access program managed by the Mayo Clinic. Participating sites get increased access to the convalescent plasma in exchange for reporting information about their infused patients’ recovery.
According to Dr. Katherine Parker, chair of the hospitalist program at Medical Associates and medical director at MercyOne, much of that participation is forms being filled out.
“Mayo is collecting a lot of data, primarily looking at the safety of plasma, what types of patients it’s being used for, what the outcomes are,” she said.
So far, 55 patients have been infused at Mercy. Schauer said most who are eligible want it.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital staff did not provide the number of patients infused there, but they are using the plasma treatment as well.
“UnityPoint Health has partnered with several blood centers to deliver a convalescent plasma product to inpatient COVID-19 patients who need this therapy,” Dr. Bryan Pechous, vice president of medical affairs, wrote in an emailed statement.
The patient
The seriousness of symptoms is key, according to Parker.
“I would really only recommend it for people who are going to be hospitalized,” she said. “For those who do have more severe symptoms, we want to have every tool available. And it is a limited resource.”
Another key is the timing of the infusion.
“If we can treat people with the plasma and steroids while they are just getting worse, we have better success,” Schauer said. “At a certain point, the patient’s oxygen needs to start to go up quickly. Once we reach that point and the body starts making its own antibodies, we’re seeing less impact.”
The providers admit that they cannot positively say it’s the plasma doing the trick when treatment is a success.
But, Schauer said that since first infusing on April 19, the hospital’s need for respirators in patients who received the plasma has decreased.
The demand
Schauer and Parker both said there was some delay in delivery of the plasma in the first few weeks, simply due to there not having been enough people who had been positive with the virus, recovered, then donated. Since then, though, the health care providers said they can almost always get the convalescent plasma they need upon ordering it.
Locally, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the participating distributor in the Mayo Clinic program. It is working with more than 100 sites in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri.
“We’ve been able to stay ahead of it since early May,” said Dr. Louis Katz, of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “But, not knowing what fall will bring, we want to have enough to be ready. We want people who were infected in this recent surge in the system.”
And, he said the best candidates are those who had the roughest go of it while infected.
“The antibodies are much higher the sicker you were. We’re trying to maximize efficiency,” Katz said.
He said folks who have recovered from COVID-19 can apply to donate directly through the blood center but that he would prefer patients be referred directly by their health care provider.
Parker said she always offers to refer patients before they are discharged, but that most had already asked if they could donate before then.
“I want to help people in the future, so when I get the clearance, I’ll be going to donate what I can to help,” said Schap.