Police said a woman tried to disarm a police officer Sunday in Dubuque.
Heather M. Stephens, 37, a resident of the Hillcrest Residential Facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the facility on a charge of attempting to disarm a police officer.
Court documents state that officers had returned Stephens to the facility after she had walked away when she grabbed onto the hand grip of the gun of Officer Mark E. Lorenzen and started to pull at it but was stopped by officers.