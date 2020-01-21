MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials said a fire Sunday in a Mineral Point home displaced a family of three, but no injuries were reported.
The fire at 603 Fountain St. was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Mineral Point Fire Chief Bryan Marr reported that when he arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic area.
Firefighters worked at the scene for the next five hours, with the Mineral Point crews being aided by many area fire departments, including Barneveld, Belmont, Cobb, Dodgeville and Hollandale.
Marr reported that the local Red Cross assisted the family of three who lived in the home. Their names were not released.