The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported: Pedro L. Perez, 29, of 1769 University Ave., was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Monday on charges of assault and operating while intoxicated. Court documents state that he assaulted Victor Avaelos, 24, an employee at McDonald’s at 1915 John F. Kennedy Road.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Tags

Comments disabled.