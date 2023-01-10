DES MOINES — Newly minted Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has big plans with the wind of her 2022 election win at her back.
Bird, who officially took office last week, flipped the state attorney general’s seat from Democrat Tom Miller, who had been the longest-serving state attorney general in the country, serving for 28 years. Since taking office, Bird has been jumping on Republican priorities for the office long left unpursued.
Bird received one of the loudest rounds of applause at Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Legislative Breakfast, held Monday in Des Moines ahead of the opening of the 2023 legislative session.
“There were only three statewide races which flipped across the country,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said at the breakfast. “Two of them were in Iowa. I am very excited to have my own attorney general.”
Since taking office, Bird quickly joined lawsuits on behalf of Republican causes that Miller had refused — opposing the injunction blocking Iowa’s ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, President Joe Biden’s proposed forgiveness of federal college loans, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the rule in the American Rescue Plan Act that blocks states from using their funding to pay for tax cuts.
“Gov. Reynolds ... is excited to have an attorney general who will do the work for Iowa, back the blue and hold the Biden administration accountable,” Bird said after the breakfast. “That wasn’t happening before.”
Miller had opposed joining some of these lawsuits on principle. He also was stymied from joining lawsuits opposing policies of former President Donald Trump by an agreement he made with Reynolds in 2020 that stopped legislative efforts to limit the authority of the state attorney general’s office.
Bird said she also has put together priorities for the legislative session.
“We have a bill with some changes that I saw as a prosecutor that needed to be made to help crime victims,” she said. “There were some changes we could make to make the process better, so I have a bill with some reforms in it, including a Victims’ Bill of Rights.”
Bird also has planned what she called a “top-down” audit of victim services in her new office.
“We’re doing that to make sure all of those resources are really helping victims,” she said.
Bird also has announced that she will hire several new prosecutors and argue for the Legislature to fund the additional positions.
Miller did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, serves on the House Judiciary Committee and said she was interested to see Bird’s plan for a Victims’ Bill of Rights.
“Victims and survivors deserve more support and respect in law, so if she wants to bring that forward, I look forward to seeing it, since it will matter what the language looks like,” she said.
James also said she hopes Bird’s office is as helpful across the aisle as it is in pursuing Republican priorities.
“(Miller’s) team and his office were very active in the Capitol whenever there was crossover on a bill (that would affect the attorney general’s office) and just stellar,” James said. “I am hopeful that just because there’s a transfer of leadership, that won’t change. As I have seen the Legislature become a more polarized place, my worry is that can extend into the other branches of government. I hope that is not the case.”
