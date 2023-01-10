DES MOINES — Newly minted Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has big plans with the wind of her 2022 election win at her back.

Bird, who officially took office last week, flipped the state attorney general’s seat from Democrat Tom Miller, who had been the longest-serving state attorney general in the country, serving for 28 years. Since taking office, Bird has been jumping on Republican priorities for the office long left unpursued.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.