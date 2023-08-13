Behind familiar scenes from a pre-caucuses year at the Iowa State Fair — presidential candidates eating food on a stick, participating in the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapboax town halls, snapping pictures with the butter cow — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ interactions with candidates has become its own story.
“The state fair has a long tradition of being a central event of the pre-caucus season,” said Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College. “And sitting governors and other elected officials have very often been seen with candidates from the caucuses. (Former longtime Iowa Gov. Terry) Branstad always walked the fairgrounds with some of the Republican candidates when he was governor, for instance.”
This year, though, Reynolds has created a new, major event she has titled “Fair-Side Chats” — riffing off the famous fireside chats of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s and 1940s. These are a series of one-on-one, public conversations between Reynolds and nearly the full field of Republican primary contenders.
Some of the candidates participating in Reynolds’ chats chose for that to be their only Q&A events at the fair. Budzisz said this governor-controlled platform is new for the Iowa caucuses.
“This approach is a way for her to directly serve as a platform for the candidates and how they are portrayed or the stories that come out,” he said. “It is a way, I suppose, of keeping Iowa central in terms of Republican Party politics. That has been a push over this concern of a loss of first-in-the-nation status. It could also be that she is trying to control or to shape some of the messaging coming out.”
Notably, former President and current Republican candidate Donald Trump went his own way — declining to participate in one of Reynolds’ chats or the Soapbox. Trump did attend the state fair yesterday, with an entourage of supporters from outside Iowa.
“This is a way for Trump to say he exerts his own political gravity rather than getting caught in the orbit of Iowan politicians or Iowa traditions,” Budzisz said. “He is not going to put up with something like the Soapbox. The Soapbox is a more volatile platform, which you can’t control as much (as Trump’s usual rallies). You see that with hecklers. Some of the biggest candidates, those who think they have their own political heft, may avoid some of the Soapboxes or other retail politics. They’ll find a different way than eating a pork chop.”
Eager not to be left behind, Democrats also made the trip to the Iowa State Fair. Biden’s official primary challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, participated in the Register’s Soapbox sessions.
The Iowa Democratic Party, however, did not mention those two candidates in official communications related to the state fair. Instead, officials led Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on a tour of the fairgrounds touting the accomplishments of President Joe Biden. This was the second time recently when the IDP showcased Walz in Iowa.
Budzisz said reaching outside Iowa was a peculiar move for Iowa Democrats.
“One way to think about it is maybe showing that statewide Dems in the upper Midwest aren’t completely extinct,” he said. “(Iowa State Auditor) Rob Sand is the only statewide Democrat in the state, so there is not a long list. I guess you pull someone who is near-local and can demonstrate how Democrats may do better. And I guess you don’t want to pull people from D.C., really, given what the reception might be.”
Dubuque veteran joins opposition to Republican Senator’s promotion blockade
Retired Brig. Gen. Bob Felderman, of Dubuque, recently joined a letter signed by more than 60 retired senior national security officers — members of The American College of National Security Leaders — in opposition to U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, continuing to block hundreds of active military officers from receiving promotions in rank. Tuberville has insisted his protest is due to Biden administration policies that pay for active duty military personnel to travel to another state to receive an abortion.
“Already, the consequences are significant and will get worse as more time passes,” the letter read. “The Pentagon does not have a Senate-confirmed Marine Corps commandant or an Army Chief of Staff for the first time in its history. Command positions led by three- and four-stars generals are vacant in key regions around the world. And perhaps most alarmingly, this reckless hold on appointments threatens to leave our nation’s most senior military officer, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, unfilled. Each of these vacancies has an impact down the chain of command, as promotions and rotations for officers and enlisted members assigned to support these nominees are halted — threatening military retention.”
In his email sharing the letter, Felderman expressed his continued concern.
“There is still work to do,” he said. “I posted this link to my social media, and will continue to share elsewhere.”
Isenhart in Indianapolis
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, spent last week at the annual forum of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators, this year in Indianapolis. He shared with the Telegraph Herald highlights of the event, which he hopes to bring back to the Iowa Legislature next session.
One session in particular he shared was titled “A Triple Threat to Biodiversity: Policy Solutions to Address Habitat Loss, Invasive Species and Wildlife Exploitation.”
“(This is) related to a current live issue in Dubuque,” he wrote in a message, referring to local birding enthusiasts’ discovery that a Dubuque property owned by a developer and used for nesting by migratory grassland birds had been mowed, which they said destroyed the habitat. “(I’m) hoping to come back with information and resources.”