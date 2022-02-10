A bill being considered in the Iowa House of Representatives would reinforce school districts’ ability to filter social media sites from school servers — a practice already used by many local districts.
The proposed legislation, which recently was approved by the House Education Committee, would allow districts to filter internet sites so devices cannot connect to social media sites while using school servers.
Multiple local school district officials said they already block devices using school Wi-Fi from accessing certain social media sites, though they acknowledged that keeping students off of those sites can be a challenge.
“We’ve just been monitoring how this (bill) is going to play out,” said Coby Culbertson, chief technology officer for Dubuque Community Schools. “To my understanding, it’s just going to reiterate what we’ve already been doing.”
The bill was proposed by Rep. Garrett Gobble, R-Ankeny, who also is a teacher in Ankeny Community School District. He said the bill has bipartisan support.
“As we’ve gotten into more modern years, phones have become a problem,” he said. “I don’t think that’s a huge revelation to anybody. But our Iowa Code doesn’t address it very much. So this would codify a practice a lot of schools are doing.”
He said the bill stemmed in part from nationally trending social media posts in December that referenced threats of school violence.
“If we can give them that eight-hour break, less exposure means less of a chance of some of that type of interaction,” he said, though he acknowledged students still could access social media if they are not connected to district Wi-Fi.
Culbertson said the Dubuque district currently filters out Snapchat from district devices and those using its Wi-Fi, though other social media sites are allowed. He noted that sites such as YouTube often are used for instructional purposes.
He also said students simply can turn off district internet and use cellular data to access social media while at school.
“I think a lot of this activity that there could be concern about is being conducted on cellular devices and not necessarily district devices and district networks,” he said.
Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue Community School District, also said his district long has had a practice of blocking social media sites on district servers.
“I think our parents already expect us to have that done,” he said. “As far as legislation, it’s not going to hurt.”
Dave Hoeger, superintendent of Maquoketa Valley Community School District, said that even though the district uses filters when students are at school, many social media posts that could cause problems originate off campus.
“It’s tough for us to monitor. It’s tough for us to regulate,” he said. “But when it starts dealing with kids interacting with each other at school, then we talk about that as a school issue.”