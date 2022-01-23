MAQUOKETA, Iowa — On her wall at home, Mary Hayward has a note that she scrawled out on a scrap of paper.
“It’s absolutely necessary to give back some of the lovely life we live,” the note reads.
Hayward tries to live out that message in her daily life.
“It should be a requirement that we give back something of ourselves to our community,” she said. “I feel blessed. … We have to give part of it back.”
Hayward is a longtime volunteer with Friends of Jackson County Conservation. She regularly takes shifts at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and also coordinates a team of two dozen volunteers, filling in when others can’t.
“There’s a schedule of who can be here when,” she said. “I’ve done that for maybe three or four years. … The staff’s always here on weekends, but they like to have an extra pair of hands.”
Volunteers can pitch in if the center gets busy or staff are leading programs. They help greet visitors and answer phones.
“I like to be here just because I like to be here, but I also feel like I can be here as a back-up,” Hayward said.
Hayward likes to bring food when programs and events are held at the center and pitches in afterward with dishes and cleanup.
“I appreciate the work that these people do in the county,” Hayward said of conservation staff. “I just want to do the little things that I can do to support whatever they do. If they can give the program, I can wash the dishes. That’s what I do.”
Jackson County Conservation Environmental Education Coordinator Jessica Wagner said conservation staff can get more done with the help of volunteers and that Hayward’s willingness to assist with organizing those efforts is helpful.
“She’s the one I can call last-minute, and she’s always willing to help,” Wagner said.
Hayward has been involved with Friends of Jackson County Conservation since the Hurstville Interpretive Center was built in 2004.
“I just thought when it was built that I wanted to be helping here,” she said. “I like to help wherever I can. I help out at church and at other places. When my kids were growing up, I was at the school to help.”
Hayward worked as a rural mail carrier for 30 years. Since she retired 11 years ago, she has been involved with various community organizations. She has also volunteered a bit at the Maquoketa Art Experience and the Maquoketa Public Library.
“I come by it honestly,” Hayward said.
Her mother, Hayward said, was deeply involved in volunteering after having children, helping to start a Meals on Wheels program in Maquoketa. Her father was a Rotarian. At 60, they joined the Peace Corps.
“I definitely get it from them,” Hayward said.