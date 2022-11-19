Classes will resume as normal at Holy Family Catholic Schools’ Central Campus on Monday, Nov. 21, after a water main break at the site has been repaired, the second such break at the facility in just over a year.
On Friday, schools at the Central Campus — Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School — were closed, along with the Holy Family system’s central office.
Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said staff were alerted to the water main problem on Thursday afternoon, just as school was letting out for the day.
“Students had reported that there was water coming up from the parking lot,” he said Friday afternoon.
The affected schools also were closed for one day almost exactly one year ago — on Nov. 16, 2021 — because of a water main break.
“We think that age has a lot to do with what causes the problem,” said Bormann, noting that the section of pipe that saw the break is original to Wahlert. “This is the second time that we’ve had this occur, and we have it repaired now, but we’ll be doing an assessment of the cost to fully replace that main water line.”
All remaining Holy Family schools and child care centers were open as regularly scheduled on Friday. Bormann said Holy Family officials would “assess” whether to make up the missed school day for Central Campus students later in the school year.
“When this happened last year, we did not make up that time off. What we had done was we kept moving forward, and we assessed whether or not we would add on that day at the end,” he said. “We’ll do something similar this year.”
He said teachers did not provide virtual learning materials for students at Central Campus schools on Friday.
