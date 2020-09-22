The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County
Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jarrell D. Johnson, 29, of 2512 Central Ave., Apt. 2, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and driving while his license was barred. Court documents state that he assaulted Heather A. Hayes, 37, at their residence.
- Paul R. Pope, 39, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and a probation violation.
- Blake P. O’Malley, 18, of 1860 Carter Road, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Marion Street on charges of three counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
- Devon J. Brehm, 18, of Durango, Iowa, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of White Street on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Noel S. Geddis, 34, of 3475 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 3,
- reported a burglary resulting in the theft of purses, shoes and other items worth $9,090 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday from her residence.
- Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave., reported a total of $2,750 worth of damage to three windows, possibly by a BB gun, between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.