ELKADER, Iowa — A native wildlife exhibit will be closed temporarily at Osborne Nature Center in rural Elkader.
The closure started for the exhibit, which features numerous native animals that people can see and learn more about.
Molly Scherf, office manager for Clayton County Conservation, said the exhibit’s pathway is being paved. The current line-chipped pathway makes it difficult for those with mobility issues to go through the exhibit, she said.
“Hopefully, it will be only a weeklong process, but we don’t know for sure,” she said. “There’s a lot of trees there to work around.”
All other parts of the nature center remain open.