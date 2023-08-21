Bright red lights flashed and pyrotechnics flared on the Back Waters Stage at Q Casino in Dubuque on Sunday night, and a crowd of close to 7,000 people screamed as rising country and rap artist Jelly Roll emerged to grasp the microphone.
Eager fans from around the tri-state area pumped their fists and swayed to the beat of the song “The Lost” from the singer-songwriter’s debut country album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” released earlier this year.
“His songs are very emotional, and they’re pure country,” said Jonnie Cagley, who attended the show with her adult son Matt Manning, of Dubuque. “When we saw he was going to be (performing) locally, it was an opportunity, and we took it.”
Jelly Roll’s Dubuque appearance was part of his North American “Backroad Baptism” summer tour.
“This is the 16th show (in the tour), and this is the 16th sold-out crowd in a row, baby,” Jelly Roll told the crowd, just after he finished the song “Halfway to Hell.”
Q Casino Chief Commercial Officer Stacy Kansky said ahead of the event that Jelly Roll’s performance was anticipated to be the biggest concert ever hosted at the casino.
“Jelly Roll is a new phenomenon, and he’s generating a lot of attention and interest,” she said. “I think people that weren’t familiar with his music now have heard of him and are interested in seeing what he’s all about.”
The country and rap artist was the latest concert in the casino’s Back Waters Stage lineup for this summer, which has included performers like chart-topping rapper Flo Rida, Grammy-winning country artist Darius Rucker, pop and country singer Elle King and Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm.
This weekend, two “Summer’s Last Blast” concerts will be held, and the concert series will close with California-based alternative rock band Third Eye Blind on Sept. 9 and rock and bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles on Sept. 15.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said the economic impact of a large concert like Jelly Roll for the tri-state area is profound, from the hotels where visitors stay to the restaurants and local stores they frequent during their visit.
He also pointed out that Q Casino has been consistently “building their brand” through the summer concert series in recent years and continues to attract strong talent, which reinforces for regional concertgoers that Dubuque and the Back Waters Stage is the place to go for quality entertainment.
“Jelly Roll is one of the most popular acts in the country right now, and for them to be able to secure him and bring him into the region speaks volumes,” Rahe said.
The show’s opening act, Caitlynne Curtis, took to the stage at 7 p.m., performing songs like “Therapy” from her 2021 album, “Sad Girl Energy.”
She also led the crowd in a short sing-along version of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ‘69.”
“I’ve got to get y’all’s voices warmed up, because we’re going to have a hell of a night,” she said. “Y’all got some pretty voices out there. I think you need to take my spot.”
Lisa and Matt Mullen, of Darlington, Wis., attended the concert specifically to hear Curtis.
“She’s original, honest, and she’s got one hell of a voice,” said Matt.
After Curtis completed her set, rapper and country singer Struggle Jennings performed as the second supporting act, beginning with his song “Troubadour of Troubled Souls.”
“As I look around this crowd, I see the faces of people that have been to hell and back,” he said. “But as I look around this crowd, I see the faces of people who never gave up.”
As night fell, seemingly every empty space on the casino’s grounds was filled as attendees set up folding chairs or stood in small groups and turned their attention to the stage.
April Bankampen, of Fulton, Ill., has listened to Jelly Roll’s music for years. She attended Sunday’s concert with her husband, Butch Bankampen.
“I like it because it’s original,” April said of Jelly Roll’s music.
Butch added, “It’s about his life, every song, and his experiences that he’s had in the past.”
Friends Eli Lawrence and Dawn Long, of Monticello, Iowa, said Jelly Roll’s story attracts them to his music. The singer spent time in prison in his younger years after being arrested on several counts of possession of drugs and attempted robbery, but ultimately earned his general education degree and has said he began to turn his life around after learning of the birth of his daughter while in prison.
“Understanding a little bit of the history and some of the challenges he’s been through in his life is part of why I wanted to come, and to hear some great music, too,” Lawrence said.