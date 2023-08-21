Bright red lights flashed and pyrotechnics flared on the Back Waters Stage at Q Casino in Dubuque on Sunday night, and a crowd of close to 7,000 people screamed as rising country and rap artist Jelly Roll emerged to grasp the microphone.

Eager fans from around the tri-state area pumped their fists and swayed to the beat of the song “The Lost” from the singer-songwriter’s debut country album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” released earlier this year.

