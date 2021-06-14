Police say two family members assaulted another during a disturbance Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
Valencia E. Johnson, 52, and Jasmine L. Cotton, 26, both of 603 E. 22nd St., No 1, were arrested at 3:51 p.m. at their residence. Johnson was arrested on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault. Cotton was arrested on a charge of domestic assault with injury.
Court documents say the pair assaulted Joseph R. Cotton Jr., 28, of the same address, around 2:53 p.m., when Joseph Cotton arrived to remove some of his property from the residence. Johnson is the mother of siblings Joseph and Jasmine Cotton.
Joseph Cotton told authorities that he was moving out of the residence when a verbal argument with his mother and sister became physical.
Johnson swung a broom at Joseph Cotton before choking him and Jasmine Cotton punched him, according to documents.