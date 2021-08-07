A Dubuque teen has been sentenced to two years of informal probation for assaulting her father during a dispute, during which officers had said she hit him with a piece of concrete.
Brianna K. Grassel, 18, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault causing serious injury. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Grassel initially was charged with domestic assault with injury in relation to the May 17 incident.
Court documents state that Grassel’s father, Thomas M. Grassel, 57, arrived home that day and told Brianna Grassel to turn down her music and that he had fixed a vehicle she was going to use. He told officers that his daughter became upset and eventually punched him in the face. He grabbed her by the throat, pushed her away and went downstairs.
Brianna Grassel threw a bottle of cleaning product at him, documents state. She then followed him outside, picked up a piece of broken concrete and hit him in the head with it, causing a bleeding wound, he told police.
Documents state that Brianna Grassel “admitted to hitting her father in the head with an item but stated it was not a piece of concrete.”