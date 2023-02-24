For the third time in as many weeks, adverse winter weather prompted many area school districts to cancel or delay classes on Wednesday and Thursday, though some chose to use a temporary virtual option to keep students learning.
Area superintendents said they largely base their decision of whether to hold virtual classes on the amount of advance warning they are able to give students and teachers, while also considering the quality of remote instruction that students will receive.
“There are pros and cons to everything, but we think this is the best thing for our kids, and our staff are able to do (virtual instruction) at what we consider to be a high level,” said Cuba City (Wis.) School District Superintendent Aaron Olson.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the vast majority of school districts in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area canceled classes. Four held classes remotely on Wednesday, while two districts did so on Thursday.
In Iowa, a pandemic-era state law that allowed schools to temporarily transition to a hybrid or remote learning model expired in 2021. School district leaders still can choose to have students learn virtually, but those remote hours will not count toward the annual minimum instructional hours required by state law. Thus, Iowa school districts typically just cancel school on bad-weather days.
Illinois and Wisconsin, however, allow schools to hold classes virtually, with some guidelines.
East Dubuque, Ill., School District Superintendent T.J. Potts said Illinois districts that file a virtual learning plan with their regional office of education can have up to five virtual learning days per school year.
The East Dubuque district used its first two virtual learning days of the school year this week, having canceled and delayed school several times earlier this month.
“We really want kids in school and in person whenever possible, and that’s why we did take a couple cancellations these last couple weeks,” Potts said. “At this point, we would be adding days to the end of our school year, so in lieu of canceling, we pivoted to virtual days.”
He said the district was able to make that switch this week in part because there was no school on Monday due to Presidents Day. With the weather forecast predicting icy conditions for later in the week, administrators notified teachers to use Monday as a planning day in case virtual learning was needed, and staff sent home electronic devices and work packets with students on Tuesday.
“If we don’t have any forewarning, it’s hard to ask (teachers) to do that, and it’s hard to ask students to do that as well if they don’t have their materials or devices with them,” Potts said.
In Galena, students learned virtually on Wednesday but attended school in person after a two-hour delay Thursday.
Superintendent Tim Vincent said the district has used three virtual learning days this school year, with no cancellations. However, he said officials still are open to using traditional snow days if they are unable to give staff adequate time to prepare virtual lesson plans.
“The type of weather also matters if we’re deciding between a traditional snow day and an e-learning day,” he said. “If the weather is decent enough to where kids could be playing outside and making snowmen, that’s a valuable experience for the kids as well, and I recognize that. It’s not as if snow days are never going to happen again.”
Olson agreed that “letting kids be kids” on a snow day is important. Cuba City schools implemented remote learning on both Wednesday and Thursday, following a districtwide policy of using virtual learning unless administrators are unable to notify staff in a timely manner.
“But we’re not sending home nine hours of work to be done on a virtual day,” he said. “We just want to make it age-appropriate and continue learning.”
Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green canceled classes on Wednesday and Thursday. Superintendent John Costello said administrators and board members have agreed to cancel school rather than pivot to virtual learning in the majority of cases, though it is an option from the state’s Department of Public Instruction.
“We made the decision to not go virtual because we believe that it devalues education and the face-to-face learning that students receive and the face-to-face learning that the teachers give,” he said, later adding, “One of my biggest concerns (with virtual learning) is what kids are doing and what stressors that puts on families at home when, say, a third-grader needs to do their homework and Mom and Dad need to work.”
However, if the district faces additional inclement weather this year, it will need to start making up canceled days at the end of the year, so Costello said remote learning could be considered to avoid that outcome.
