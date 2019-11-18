EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The son of East Dubuque’s mayor recently beat out 16 other applicants for a position in the community’s public works department.
Tony VanOstrand, son of Mayor Kirk VanOstrand, was hired earlier this month as a public works employee.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the mayor was excluded from the hiring process after his son applied. Instead, a commission made up of Herrig, Public Works Director Mark Fluhr and City Council Member Adam Arling handled the hiring process.
Four of 17 applicants were interviewed. Herrig said Tony VanOstrand ultimately stood out as the most-qualified candidate.
“We knew how this would look on the surface, so we took extra precaution to avoid a conflict of interest,” Herrig said.
Tony VanOstrand’s first day as an employee of the city will be Dec. 2.