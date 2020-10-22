The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Chad P. Weekley, 44, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Weekley did not return to the facility on Tuesday.
- Jason B. Johns, 49, of Shellsburg, Iowa, was arrested at noon Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of first-degree harassment, second-degree theft and forgery.