Another special election for a Dubuque City Council seat appears to be on the horizon.
Council members this week directed city staff to draft a resolution that a special election will be held for the soon-to-be-open Ward 4 seat. The position is held by Brad Cavanagh, but following his election win last month, he will assume the mayoral position on Jan. 3.
If approved by council members during their Jan. 3 meeting, the special election would be set for March 29. If needed, a primary election would be held on March 1.
The winner of the special general election would serve the remainder of Cavanagh’s term, through Dec. 31, 2023.
During this week’s discussion regarding the upcoming vacancy, Cavanagh expressed his desire to give Ward 4 residents the chance to vote on who represents them.
“I really think that a special election makes the most sense,” he said.
Council Member David Resnick argued that someone should be appointed to fill the seat until the special election to ensure that there is a Ward 4 council member during the city’s upcoming budget sessions for fiscal year 2023.
“If we are going to have an election, I would like to have someone appointed up to that point, so that the Fourth Ward has representation,” he said. “I do think it’s important to have another voice on the council and another perspective.”
Mayor Roy Buol expressed his belief that if an appointment is made before a special election, the appointee should not be allowed to run in the election.
“I think if there is to be an appointment, I think that person has to recuse themselves from running for the office because that gives them a leg up in running for any election going forward,” said Buol, the city’s longest-serving mayor who did not run for reelection in November and who is being succeeded by Cavanagh.
But City Attorney Crenna Brumwell later informed council members that they could not require that an appointee not run in a special election.
“I don’t think that you could specifically put language in there that says that they can’t run,” she said. “You could indicate a preference, of course, but that wouldn’t necessarily stop someone who you had appointed from filing papers and running.”
If an election is held in March, it would be the second special election to fill a City Council seat in about a year.
Ward 1 Council Member Brett Shaw resigned in the summer of 2020, and Kevin Lynch was appointed by council members to fill the vacancy. But an ensuing citizens’ petition prompted a special election in March won by Susan Farber.
Farber, who then successfully ran for reelection last month, supports holding a special election.
“I am the last person to have gone through this experience,” she said. “I think it would be inevitable that if we did an appointment, there probably would be petitions for a special election anyway.”
Council members ultimately agreed to forego making an appointment ahead of the special election.
Farber and other council members stressed that the governing body works well together to represent all of the city’s citizens and will continue to do so, even if there is one fewer council member until the special election.