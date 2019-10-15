Ballots are available for early voting for all city council and school board races in Dubuque County in the Nov. 5 election – with two exceptions.
Ballots for the City of Dubuque Wards 3 and 4 are expected to become available by Friday, Oct. 18, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Election Office.
All other ballots are available at the election office on the fourth floor of the Dubuque County Courthouse, at the election annex at 75 Locust St. in Dubuque or by mail by requesting an absentee ballot at dubuquecounty.org.
The courthouse and annex are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4. The office will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov 4.
Requests to mail an early ballot must be received by the election office no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.