Mariah Lewis was not yet born on Sept. 11, 2001. She has no memory of the coordinated terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people when hijacked airplanes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, as well as the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.
But the 17-year-old senior at Dubuque Community School District’s Alta Vista Campus has learned enough about the events of 9/11 to know that she wanted to make a difference on the anniversary.
On Monday, Mariah was one of about 70 Alta Vista Campus students who voluntarily signed up for a community service day in honor and remembrance of 9/11. She spent her morning helping City of Dubuque employees complete landscaping work in downtown Dubuque’s Town Clock Plaza.
“I’ve learned about the traumatic experience of it and the history about it, so I really wanted to try to help out the best way I can, to not make it a miserable moment, but to do something about it,” Mariah said. “I feel like helping out in this way does that.”
Alta Vista Campus social studies teacher Sandy Hoerner organized the community service day, which also included 11th- and 12th-grade students completing service projects at Four Mounds, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, Dubuque Regional Humane Society and the Port of Dubuque.
Hoerner said her U.S. history class has recently been studying the Sept. 11 attacks.
“I did some research, and I realized that many places in the U.S. do a community day of service, which is supposed to symbolize how, right after 9/11, the U.S. came together really strongly. Everybody from all over our country was pulling together and asking, ‘What can we do? How can we help?’” she said. “Now, communities want to keep that momentum going, so I said, ‘Why don’t we do one as a school?’”
Hoerner said for her students — none of whom were alive at the time of the attacks — teaching about them through oral history has been a powerful resource.
“They interviewed teachers in our building and asked them about where they were when 9/11 happened and how they felt it impacted our country,” she said. “That way, you’re going to get a lens and a perspective that you probably wouldn’t get from the factual information in a textbook or online. I wanted to humanize it.”
Sydney Schmitt, a student in Hoerner’s U.S. history class, said she was particularly impacted by a presentation from Dubuque resident Scott Cornwell, who lived in New York City at the time of the attacks and responded to the area near the World Trade Center as an emergency medical technician on Sept. 11, 2001.
“He shared with our class and told us a little bit about what happened and how everybody was reacting that day,” she said. “It’s just crazy that so many people around the world were so affected by one incident. Every single person that we interviewed or talked to described how it was scary.”
Sydney, 16, said she immediately signed up for the community service day when it was made available as an option for her and her classmates.
“It’s supposed to symbolize all of us being united together, and I think doing community service and helping somebody else without getting paid really is uniting yourself with somebody else,” she said.
On Monday, junior Kailynn Determan, also 16, worked with city employees to dump mulch from buckets into raised planters near the Town Clock. Sydney used a rake to spread the material evenly.
Kailynn said she enjoys learning through hands-on activities and felt it was important to memorialize the Sept. 11 attacks by getting out and making a difference in her community.
“There’s a bunch of stories from people who survived it, and it’s just respectful to remember it and all the people who lost their lives trying to help people,” she said.
Next week, Hoerner said her students will speak with members of Dubuque Fire Department about how first responders deal with the trauma of responding to a crisis situation like the Sept. 11 attacks.
She said she hopes the combination of community service and speaking with those who remember that day will impress upon her students the lasting consequences of an event that occurred before their birth.
“If you ask a kid what happened on 9/11, they’re going to be able to tell you,” she said. “But the depth of what was the impact on our communities, politically, economically, socially, are the angles that we’re trying to take. Then, we branch out from there ... and I feel it’s a very important thing for anyone, regardless, to give of yourself. I tell the kids, ‘You never know. You could be in a situation where you are asking for help, too.’”