Applications now are being accepted for the latest round of grants from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s youth grantmaking board.
Applications for the 16th annual YAPPERS grant cycle are being accepted now through March 17. Nonprofits can apply for funding to strengthen and grow local programs.
To fill out an application, visit DBQFoundation.org/yappers. Preference will be given to proposals that focus on “meeting basic human needs, combating violence, providing opportunities for youth and/or raising awareness of issues local youth face,” according to a press release.
In 2019, the YAPPERS donated more than $10,000 to area nonprofits. Grants are funded through the group’s annual Feed the Need luncheon and silent auction.