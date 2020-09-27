O’Connor & Thomas announced hiring Thomas M. Bright as an associate. He graduated from Loyola University in Chicago in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and history. In 2020, he received his Juris Doctorate from University of Iowa College of Law, and he is licensed in Iowa.
•
East Central Iowa Association of Realtors announced the promotion of Melissa Groth to executive officer. She has been involved with the real estate industry for 21 years, with the past eight as a multiple listing service coordinator.
•
Heartland Financial USA announced hiring:
Tyler Kraft as a small-business portfolio manager.
Victoria Jones as a customer care representative.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced hiring:
Jessica Basalyga as a consumer lending consultant.
Dan Bellows as facilities supervisor.
Jaclyn Boyes as a help desk representative.
Hannah Brehm as a member service processing representative.
Toni Bruno as a contact center supervisor.
Kim Digman as a fraud-service representative.
Marilu Gomez as a member service representative II.
Maria Hall as an indirect lending processing supervisor.
Kim Hundrieser as a contact center quality assurance representative.
Danny Hutchins as an IT support specialist.
Rebekkah Johnson as a contact center representative.
Miranda Martin as a consumer lending consultant.
Steph Niensteadt as a deposit operation representative.
Abby Ray as a security coordinator.
Nate Roling as a member service representative.
Heather Rogers as a contact center representative.
Rhonda Selensky as an accounting supervisor.
Alex Stedwell as a network security administrator.
Jarod Thornton as a consumer lending consultant.