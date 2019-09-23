Three southwest Wisconsin lawmakers are taking aim at the plant-based foods industry with three proposals to restore “truth in food labeling.”
If passed, the package of bills would restrict the products that can use the labels “milk” and “meat,” which legislators say in the current marketplace instills customer confusion and unjustly capitalizes on the good reputation of animal-based products created by Wisconsin farmers.
“I am hoping to take advantage of this opportunity to let our farmers know that we support them,” said state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, one of the bills’ co-authors. “It irritates them that something that comes out of an almond can be called ‘milk.’”
Joining Marklein are state Reps. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua.
LEGALITY
One of the bills proposes that only products that come from cows or other hooved or camelid mammals, like goats, could be labeled “milk.” Plant-based products, meanwhile, must be called a “drink” or “beverage.” The law only would take effect if and when at least 10 states pass similar measures by 2031.
Another measure would prohibit the labeling of plant-based meat or cell-cultured products as “meat” or with terms such as “bacon,” “burger” or “sausage” in advertising, grocery stores and restaurants.
Finally, a product such as “cheese” or “yogurt” only could be labeled as such if it contains dairy.
A spokesman for Plant Based Foods Association, based in San Francisco, said the proposals are unconstitutional and would not pass muster in federal courts.
“This is nothing more than an attempt by competitors to hurt the plant-based food industry,” said Michael Robbins.
Although the federal Food and Drug Administration has defined “milk” as being sourced from a cow, a federal judge ruled in 2015 that FDA regulations provide that “common or usual” names of foods should “accurately identify or describe, in as simple terms as possible, the basic nature of the food” and that it is “implausible” that use of the word “milk” misleads consumers.
Tranel said he is not dissuaded by a potential legal challenge.
“It’s not that we’re opposed to these products by any means,” he said. “Just call them what they are.”
LIKEMINDED COMPANY
Some of the bills’ provisions were suggested in a state report published earlier this year by Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0.
The group spent one year generating 51 strategies to strengthen the dairy industry, which experienced a 24% decline in fluid milk sales from 2000 to 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers, likewise, have backed similar measures, notably the DAIRY PRIDE Act, introduced in 2017 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat.
The move to enact “truth in labeling” has gained traction across the country.
Although Iowa and Illinois have not enacted similar proposals to date, Wisconsin would join the states of Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, North and South Dakota and Wyoming, which all have passed similar legislation pertaining to labeling of dairy, grain and meat products.
NUTRITION
Claims of consumer confusion are often tied to an industry-funded survey published by National Dairy Council.
According to the study, a majority of respondents perceived almond, soy and coconut milks as having the same or more protein and nutrients as dairy milk.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also has said consumers are confused when dairy-free products are labeled “milk,” creating “unintentional nutritional deficiencies” in children.
Amy Cordingley, a Dubuque Hy-Vee dietitian, said plant-based products, while having different nutritional profiles than dairy milk, can provide the same nutritional benefits.
“If you’re not counting on milk to get your protein, it’s not a big deal,” she said. “Most nondairy (products) are calcium-fortified.”
CUSTOMER BASE
Consumers consciously seek plant-based foods, according to Nielsen, a global measurement and data analytics company. From 2017 to 2018, alternative milk sales increased 9% to $1.6 billion, while meat alternatives increased to $670 million, a 24% increase.
Jake Bender, manager of Bender’s Foods in Fennimore, Wis., said he observes strong sales of nondairy milks and a small but growing customer base for meat alternatives.
“I think there is a health-conscious customer that is an educated customer,” he said. “They know what they are looking for.”
Robbins said, ultimately, the problems experienced by the dairy industry extend beyond competition in labeling and that the industry should focus its attention elsewhere.
Andy Buttles, a Lancaster dairy farmer, said he supports the Wisconsin proposals, but he observes a more significant advertising problem within the dairy industry.
“The reason why these other products have done well is because they are new and different,” he said. “On the farm level, we need to make sure we are coming up with more new, interesting products.”