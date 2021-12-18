A Dubuque middle-schooler was taken into custody and two local school districts canceled classes Friday as nationally trending social media posts regarding school violence put many on edge.
In Dubuque, a George Washington Middle School student alerted school staff at 8:30 a.m. Friday to an online message posted by another Washington student threatening to bring a weapon to school, according to police.
Lt. Ted McClimon said the 12-year-old boy was charged with threat of terrorism and sent to juvenile detention.
“No weapons were brought onto the school property, but we did obtain the BB gun that was part of the social media message,” McClimon said. “(The post) implied that he was going to bring the weapon to school.”
Reached after police released details about the threat, Dubuque Community Schools officials had no further comment beyond a message sent by Washington Principal Brian Howes to families and staff, which confirmed the incident.
It noted that the student “was immediately taken to the office upon arrival to school.”
“While there was no danger to Washington students or staff, we wanted you to be aware that there may be rumors circulating about this post,” Howes wrote. “We also want you to know these threats are taken extremely seriously and come with significant school discipline and legal consequences.”
Prior to information being released about that incident, school district Superintendent Stan Rheingans said a “very small number” of students were asked to leave schools Friday due to their interaction with posts containing vague threats.
“We don’t have any credible threats at this point, but we do have some middle-school age students who haven’t made the greatest choices,” he said. “We can’t take it as a joke.”
On Thursday and Friday, many local school districts and police departments in the Telegraph Herald coverage area alerted students, families and community members to trending posts on the social media platform TikTok, which referenced national threats of school violence.
The Galena, Ill., and Platteville, Wis., school districts canceled classes Friday after officials were notified of social media posts containing possible safety threats at their schools.
“Threats of violence (on social media) have very recently increased,” said Galena Superintendent Tim Vincent. “That’s disappointing and frustrating that people don’t have anything better to do with their time than to cause disruption with a school district. To find that the least bit amusing is absurd to me.”
Vincent said he was alerted to a post at about 11 p.m. Thursday night that threatened a shooting at “GHS.” After several Galena High School students also saw the message, Vincent said, it was decided to cancel classes districtwide.
But shortly after meeting with the Galena Police Department, Vincent said officials learned that multiple schools with initials “GHS” across the country were alerted to the exact same photo containing the threat.
“In a way, that’s a relief,” he said. “It does make that threat really noncredible. It’s also a relief that I don’t have to feel frustrated or angry or disappointed with one of our students.”
However, Vincent said district officials still plan to have increased police presence at schools until students go on winter break on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
In Platteville, school district officials and the Platteville Police Department were “notified of concern around a potential threat of violence occurring at the school” and canceled classes, according to an online announcement.
Superintendent Jim Boebel shared a message sent to families that the threat was deemed not credible and classes will resume as normal next week.
In response to the national posts containing potential threats, multiple districts had increased police presences Friday, including Dubuque Community Schools.
“We wouldn’t be open today without (police and school resource officers), quite honestly,” Rheingans said.
He also said student attendance in the district on Friday hovered just below 80%, when typical attendance in December is around 90% or slightly higher. He said this dip could be due to multiple factors, but some parents and students expressed concern and anxiety about circulating posts.
“This is not the first TikTok ‘challenge’ based on schools … but it has increased in severity,” he said. “Social media is not something that we can control just as a school district. It is a 24/7 phenomena for these kids, unfortunately.”
Peosta (Iowa) Police Chief Mike Comer said communities across Dubuque County also planned to have more frequent, random checks from law enforcement throughout the day, though no specific posts targeted those schools.
“We don’t believe there’s any kind of threat,” he said. “We’re just having a high presence in the schools and making sure we’re seen.”
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said district officials did not request an increased presence from law enforcement, but he guessed that officers would be more present than usual.
He added that Western Dubuque families were alerted to the national online threats of school violence, and some parents decided to keep their students home from school Friday as a result.
While it’s hard to say how the threats contributed to an increase in absences, Colpitts said he believes the posts made an impact.
“Social media is a draw to a lot of kids, and when it’s used appropriately, it can be a wonderful thing,” Colpitts said. “But when people are using it to incite fear, that’s when it steps over the line.”