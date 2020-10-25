Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto announced:
Brad Powers has been hired as information technology project coordinator.
Heidi Lingle has been promoted to human resources manager.
A.Y. McDonald hired:
Colton Bratcher as material handler.
Tammy Clemen as factory production support coordinator.
La Von Petsche as casting dispatcher.
Drew Tatum as utility worker.
Matthew Zenner as labor foundry.
DuTrac Community Credit Union announced that Kevin Mueller and Michael Ready were re-elected and Harlan Pedretti was elected to its Board of Directors.
The board’s officers are David Eggers, chairman; Daniel Deutmeyer, vice chairman; John Vail, chief financial officer and treasurer; and Susan Kern, secretary. Committee chairs are Pedretti, credit committee; Nicholas Specht, audit committee; and Kern, nominating committee.
Westmark Development promoted Kevin Johnson to vice president of operations.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. received a gold award for the community broadband expansion initiative for the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation from International Economic Development Council. Category submissions had to represent a successful recovery from a natural or manmade disaster or represent replicable measures undertaken to promote long-term resiliency in the event of future disaster, according to a press release.