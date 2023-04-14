Both lanes of a busy Dubuque road will close for a short time on Monday as part of an ongoing construction project.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial between Plaza Drive and John F. Kennedy Road will close for approximately 10 minutes around 11 a.m. on Monday, April 17, to "accommodate the delivery of oversized construction equipment," according to a press release.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.