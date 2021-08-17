Sorry, an error occurred.
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jerimiah J. Wieseler, 43, of 1906 Catherine St., was arrested at 5:55 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging second-degree harassment and failure to appear in court.
