A Dubuque man awaiting trial for allegedly asking a woman’s permission to sexually abuse a child now also is accused of sending child porn to an undercover federal agent.
Douglas J. Buttikofer Jr., 40, of 333 E. 10th St., No. 514, was arrested this month by the FBI on a federal warrant charging distribution of child pornography.
According to court documents, Buttikofer sent two child porn videos on March 20 to an undercover federal officer during the course of “an investigation targeting producers, distributors and possessors of child pornography.”
Buttikofer used the messaging app Kik to send the videos, according to documents. He also sent a photo of a portion of the online conversation he had with a woman from the United Kingdom who made and sent him the videos.
The FBI traced information for the Kik account used to upload the videos to a mobile device with the same phone number provided by Buttikofer to Illinois authorities as he awaits trial in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court, documents state.
Buttikofer was indicted in October by an Illinois grand jury on three counts of unlawful grooming.
According to police, Buttikofer contacted a woman between Sept. 20 and 25 and asked her to allow him to sexually abuse a pre-teen girl for whom the woman was the guardian. The attempt occurred in Jo Daviess County.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
“I do not think the evidence is overwhelming, and I do think there are some defenses to this,” said his attorney, Mark A. Eisenberg, of Madison, Wis., regarding the charges in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court.
Eisenberg asked a circuit court judge to dismiss those charges, arguing prosecutors failed to “prove the elements (of the crime) beyond a reasonable doubt.”
In a court filing, Eisenberg argues that comments Buttikofer made to the woman — who was acting as an informant as a means of possibly having a drug charge reduced that she faced — were “simply sick fantasy talk.” He argues no money was ever exchanged and that Buttikofer never came to Galena, Ill., to meet her and “live out his fantasy with her.”
“There is nothing to indicate that he had any intent to actually follow through on his fantasies,” Eisenberg wrote.
County State’s Attorney John Hay said his office was working on a response to Eisenberg’s motions to be filed with the court and could not “comment on the underlying facts because it is a pending case.”
Buttikofer’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 1 in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court.